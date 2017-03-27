Popular with Trump, will Jackson stay...

Popular with Trump, will Jackson stay on the $20 bill?

U.S. President Donald Trump pauses under a portrait of 19th-century President Andrew Jackson at the Hermitage, Jackson's historic home, on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of his birth, in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 15. President Donald Trump's enthusiasm for his 19th century predecessor Andrew Jackson is stoking fears he may cancel plans to replace that controversial president on the $20 bill with abolitionist Harriet Tubman. The Treasury Department announced a year ago that by 2020 it would remove slave-owner Jackson's likeness in favor of an image of Tubman, an African-American who escaped from slavery and helped others to freedom on the Underground Railroad.

