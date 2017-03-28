Police tracking rape, burglary suspec...

Police tracking rape, burglary suspect in Nashville neighborhood

Read more: WKRN

According to Metro Police, someone spotted 31-year-old Jason Jarrell Williams on Tuesday morning near Thompson Lane and Nolensville Pike. Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts has been urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.

