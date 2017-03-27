Police Shoot And Kill Sheriff's Offic...

Police Shoot And Kill Sheriff's Office Employee, Daniel Hendrix After ...

Chattanooga Police responded to an altercation at a house in Brainerd early Wednesday morning and wound up shooting and killing an armed man, who is an employee of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

