Police arrest suspect in Nashville nurse's murder
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Nashville nurse, the Metro Nashville Police Department said Wednesday.Christopher Drew... -- A contingent of several hundred Marines has arrived in Syria to provide artillery support to U.S.-backed Syrian rebels preparing to retake Raqqa, ISIS'... Kansas Public Radio is reporting that Kansas Governor Sam Brownback will soon be named as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture in Rome.
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|4 hr
|I used to be someone
|141
|How many calories is Air?
|5 hr
|I used to be someone
|5
|Looking for birth family
|11 hr
|EveryGuy
|1
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|18 hr
|Mom
|88
|Should you stop using the word negro?
|23 hr
|Law office
|35
|Mwf
|Wed
|I used to be someone
|10
|The sun is not a star.
|Wed
|friend
|10
