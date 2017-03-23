Plan to dig up President Polk's body - again - stirs trouble
The burial place of President James K. Polk and his wife, Sarah Polk, is seen on the grounds of the state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, March 24, 2017. A resolution being considered in the state Legislature calls for exhuming their bodies and moving them to the James K. Polk Home and Museum in Columbia, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|2 hr
|tammy
|53
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|3 hr
|FromKentucky
|54
|Minnesota senator al franken
|4 hr
|Johnson
|9
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|5 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|115
|Red Necks of Nashville and Surrounding Area!
|8 hr
|Baby on way
|5
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|13 hr
|April Dawn
|7
|Anderson Walker
|14 hr
|geeeeez
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC