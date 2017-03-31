Photo Flash: First Look at Eddie Geor...

Photo Flash: First Look at Eddie George and More in Nashville Rep's a Raisin in the Sun

Nashville Rep presents A Raisin in the Sun now running through April 15, 2017, starring NFL player Eddie George as Walter Lee Younger. Check out a first look below! The role of Walter Lee has been performed on stage and screen by notable actors such as Sidney Poitier , Ossie Davis , Danny Glover , Denzel Washington , and Sean "Puffy" Combs.

