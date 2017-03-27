Parents spammed by charter school tex...

Parents spammed by charter school texts fight back

Read more: Business Insurance

School choice doesn't include the option of unlimited text messages, and it could end up costing one charter school operator in Tennessee upward of $12 million. A U.S. District Court judge in Tennessee has granted class action status in a lawsuit against a Nashville charter school accused of inundating parents with cell-phone text messages to help with recruitment.

