Parents spammed by charter school texts fight back
School choice doesn't include the option of unlimited text messages, and it could end up costing one charter school operator in Tennessee upward of $12 million. A U.S. District Court judge in Tennessee has granted class action status in a lawsuit against a Nashville charter school accused of inundating parents with cell-phone text messages to help with recruitment.
