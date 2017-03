new Trump spilled beans on grandchild-to-bea s gender

In an interview aired Tuesday on Fox News' "Fox & Friends," Eric said his father was so excited about the news that he declared to a room full of people ahead of a speech in Nashville, Tennessee, this month "It's a boy! I can't wait!" Lara, who was introducing the president at the rally, says she told the president, "We haven't told anybody!" The couple later announced the pregnancy on Twitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.