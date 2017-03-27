new Trump spilled beans on grandchild...

new Trump spilled beans on grandchild-to-bea s gender

In an interview aired Tuesday on Fox News' "Fox & Friends," Eric said his father was so excited about the news that he declared to a room full of people ahead of a speech in Nashville, Tennessee, this month "It's a boy! I can't wait!" Lara, who was introducing the president at the rally, says she told the president, "We haven't told anybody!" The couple later announced the pregnancy on Twitter.

