Natchez, Nashville eye possible 'sister cities' relationship
Natchez Mayor Darryl Grennell is working to establish a possible sister city agreement with Nashville, Tennessee, with an aim of boosting tourism. Grennell tells The Natchez Democrat that he traveled to Tennessee recently to meet with Nashville Mayor Megan Barry.
