Nashville teens arrested for shooting...

Nashville teens arrested for shooting over wrong pizza

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

The hottest ticket in town! Justin Trudeau's No.1 fan Ivanka Trump watches him on Broadway as his special guest, leaving husband Jared to follow dad to Nashville 'We're never quitting': Trump vows to fight Hawaii judge who blocked his latest travel ban as he tells raucous Nashville rally he will take it to the Supreme Court Trump wants $1.5 BILLION for the wall and cash for the military - but will slash foreign aid and eliminate funding for PBS and NPR in budget designed to infuriate liberals Federal judge in Hawaii blocks President Trump's revised travel ban six hours before it was due to take effect Start-up company CANCELS job-seeker's second interview after she asked about pay and benefits, telling her that 'focusing on compensation' is at odds with their 'corporate culture' 'We're not semi-Nazis': Far-Right Dutch MP Geert Wilders defends his supporters after being beaten by liberal ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 1 hr Nobama 22
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 3 hr Back Again 113
Trump Nashville rally 6 hr Voter 7
Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin... 7 hr ardith 8
Butthurt channel 5 8 hr Voter 2
Where are the older single men 11 hr Charlie Bob 125
Nipples on Channel 4 (Sep '16) 12 hr glen 15
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Davidson County was issued at March 15 at 9:44PM CDT

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,681 • Total comments across all topics: 279,582,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC