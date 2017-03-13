Nashville Shakespeare Festival and Li...

Nashville Shakespeare Festival and Lipscomb University to Stage All-Female Richard II

The Nashville Shakespeare Festival continues its 2017 season with Richard II, a co-production with Lipscomb University, which will run from Thursday, April 13 - Sunday, April 23. The rarely-produced play features an all-female cast and will be performed at Lipscomb University's Shamblin Theatre. "We are thrilled to work with Lipscomb University on this production of Richard II at the intimate Shamblin Theatre," said Denice Hicks , executive artistic director of the Nashville Shakespeare Festival.

