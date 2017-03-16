Nashville sees rash of violent youth crime ahead of spring break
Just this week, the Metro police have arrested multiple juveniles in connection with violent crimes, including shootings, carjackings, armed robberies and high-speed pursuits. Thursday morning police had to deploy spike stripes on Interstate 40 to stop a car with three teens leading officers on a high-speed chase.
