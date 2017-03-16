Nashville sees rash of violent youth ...

Nashville sees rash of violent youth crime ahead of spring break

Read more: WKRN

Just this week, the Metro police have arrested multiple juveniles in connection with violent crimes, including shootings, carjackings, armed robberies and high-speed pursuits. Thursday morning police had to deploy spike stripes on Interstate 40 to stop a car with three teens leading officers on a high-speed chase.

