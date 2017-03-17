Nashville Rep Adds Dates to Eddie George-Led a Raisin in the Sun

Nashville Repertory Theatre's production of A Raisin in the Sun, starring retired Tennessee Titan Eddie George , will now run through Saturday, April 22. The original end date was the week prior - April 15. With strong ticket sales and spirited community support, the play has been extended an additional five performances. Written by Lorraine Hansberry , A Raisin in the Sun is an American classic displaying the honest challenges of an African American family living in Chicago in the 1950's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.