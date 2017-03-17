Nashville Rep Adds Dates to Eddie Geo...

Nashville Rep Adds Dates to Eddie George-Led a Raisin in the Sun

Nashville Repertory Theatre's production of A Raisin in the Sun, starring retired Tennessee Titan Eddie George , will now run through Saturday, April 22. The original end date was the week prior - April 15. With strong ticket sales and spirited community support, the play has been extended an additional five performances. Written by Lorraine Hansberry , A Raisin in the Sun is an American classic displaying the honest challenges of an African American family living in Chicago in the 1950's.

