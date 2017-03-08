Nashville man pleads guilty to conspiracy and attempted robberyA...
A Nashville man pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to conspiracy and attempted robbery, according to David Rivera, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. Michael M. Thompson, also known as "Monkey Man," of Nashville, also pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm.
