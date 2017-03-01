Nashville Inmates Take Part In Second Chance ProgramFriday, March...

Nashville Inmates Take Part In Second...

Nashville Inmates Take Part In Second Chance Program

Some Nashville inmates are taking part in a new program called Second Chances...which Sheriff Daron Hall says can be life-changing. It's a partnership with an animal rescue group and the sheriff's department that lets inmates care for foster animals.

