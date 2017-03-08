Nashville flight training to inspire the next generation of aviation...

Nashville flight training to inspire ...

Most parents agree that summer camp is a fun experience for children. But what if a weeklong summer camp is an investment in a child's future career? Nashville Pilot Camp, hosted by Nashville Flight Training, hopes to be just that, not only offering campers the incredible experience of learning to fly a plane, but introducing them to the aviation industry and the potential to be a part of it.

