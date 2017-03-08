MP wants anti-bullying taskforce in s...

MP wants anti-bullying taskforce in schoolsMar. 12, 2017, 10:58 PM Ast

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath is calling on Government to set up a taskforce to establish anti-bullying policies and guidelines for schools. Padarath in a press release yesterday said he was happy to hear that Minister of Education Anthony Garcia was in agreement that policies are needed to be established in schools to deal with the harmful effects of bullying.

