More

More

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

President Donald Trump is blasting a court for halting what he's calling a "watered-down version" of his travel ban. Trump told supporters Wednesday at a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Tennessee, that he learned that a district judge in Hawaii had halted his order, which temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Casa Linda & Casa Blanca Efficiency Apa... (Jul '13) 37 min Niqualmi 22
Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin... 38 min Crazi Hoss 11
Trump Nashville rally 1 hr Amy 9
Nipples on Channel 4 (Sep '16) 1 hr Retired straight ... 16
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 1 hr swingers 23
Where are the older single men 1 hr Amy 127
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 2 hr lolz 114
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,284 • Total comments across all topics: 279,587,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC