More
President Donald Trump is blasting a court for halting what he's calling a "watered-down version" of his travel ban. Trump told supporters Wednesday at a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Tennessee, that he learned that a district judge in Hawaii had halted his order, which temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Casa Linda & Casa Blanca Efficiency Apa... (Jul '13)
|37 min
|Niqualmi
|22
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|38 min
|Crazi Hoss
|11
|Trump Nashville rally
|1 hr
|Amy
|9
|Nipples on Channel 4 (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Retired straight ...
|16
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|1 hr
|swingers
|23
|Where are the older single men
|1 hr
|Amy
|127
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|2 hr
|lolz
|114
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC