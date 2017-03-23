Michelle Branch moves to Nashville to live with boyfriend15 min ago
Los Angeles, Mar 25 Singer/songwriter Michelle Branch has taken her romance with The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney to the next level - by moving to Nashville, Tennessee to be with her new man. The two fell in love while working on Hopeless Romantic, Branch's first new album in 14 years, and Carney made his first non-The Black Keys appearance when he joined his girlfriend onstage at New York's Bowery Electric for a showcase gig in January, reported Billboard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|7 min
|Nobama
|129
|anyone been to club menages.. (Jun '11)
|1 hr
|sabb1
|16
|Red Necks of Nashville and Surrounding Area!
|3 hr
|ElDiablo
|6
|synthetic urine work for dot physical (Jan '14)
|6 hr
|I do care
|74
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|11 hr
|tim
|54
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|15 hr
|FromKentucky
|54
|Minnesota senator al franken
|16 hr
|Johnson
|9
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC