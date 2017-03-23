Michelle Branch moves to Nashville to live with Black Keys drummer boyfriend
Singer/songwriter Michelle Branch has taken her romance with The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney to the next level - by moving to Nashville, Tennessee to be with her new man. The two divorcees fell in love while working on Hopeless Romantic, Branch's first new album in 14 years, and Carney made his first non-The Black Keys appearance when he joined his girlfriend onstage at New York's Bowery Electric for a showcase gig in January .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|1 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|95
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|15 hr
|Charlie Bob
|52
|Red Necks of Nashville and Surrounding Area!
|15 hr
|ElDiablo
|3
|Minnesota senator al franken
|16 hr
|Nobama
|8
|Club ménage (May '11)
|17 hr
|that dude-
|233
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|19 hr
|shhhhhhhh
|52
|Strip Club With Controversial Twist Sets Sights... (Aug '09)
|Thu
|Poetnariet
|130
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC