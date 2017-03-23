Michelle Branch moves to Nashville to...

Michelle Branch moves to Nashville to live with Black Keys drummer boyfriend

Singer/songwriter Michelle Branch has taken her romance with The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney to the next level - by moving to Nashville, Tennessee to be with her new man. The two divorcees fell in love while working on Hopeless Romantic, Branch's first new album in 14 years, and Carney made his first non-The Black Keys appearance when he joined his girlfriend onstage at New York's Bowery Electric for a showcase gig in January .

