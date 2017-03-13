Meteorologists are wearing this dress on Tuesday
The fashion statement is a way for them to unify and spread a message: They want to encourage more women to go into STEM fields. Meteorologist Bree Smith , who works at WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee, said "the dress" was a suggestion that was made more than a year ago in a private facebook group of female meteorologists.
