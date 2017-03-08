Mary Emma King Graves
She was born in the Old Jefferson community of Rutherford County, and was the daughter of the late Ollie Mae Waller King and Joe Harris King. Mrs. Graves was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ernest Lee Graves; and siblings, Joe Harris, Jr., Bennie, August "Babe," Robert Neal "Pud," Fannie Watt, Libby and Margaret.
