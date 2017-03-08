Margo Price wins 2017 American Music Prize
Her album "Midwest Farmer's Daughter" was chosen from around 250 American artists who released debut albums last year, and from 12 finalists shortlisted last month. The 33-year-old found out she had won the honor, which comes with a $25,000 cash prize, at an event at her record company Third Man Records' Blue Room music venue in Nashville, Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|52 min
|I used to be someone
|87
|Should you stop using the word negro?
|1 hr
|Law office
|35
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|3 hr
|Nobama
|133
|Mwf
|5 hr
|I used to be someone
|10
|How many calories is Air?
|5 hr
|lolz
|4
|The sun is not a star.
|6 hr
|friend
|10
|Lake Louise (May '13)
|7 hr
|eryan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC