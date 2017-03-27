March 30 is National Hot Chicken Day! What America Eats: Hot Chicken in Nashville, Tennessee
Updated March 30, 2017: Some like it hot. Some like it extra hot. Some like it blazing, Emergency Room-level hot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Out with the old employees in with the new
|1 hr
|facts
|7
|School Closed- Thanks
|2 hr
|Hossenfeffer
|13
|Test
|4 hr
|Mom
|2
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|8 hr
|Charlie Bob
|186
|black men of nashville
|8 hr
|and
|5
|Butthurt channel 5
|9 hr
|Iwant2
|8
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|10 hr
|ummm
|39
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC