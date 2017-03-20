Local MUSIC History Exhibit Opens Tue...

Local MUSIC History Exhibit Opens Tuesday

18 hrs ago

Panels displaying information about Rutherford County's musical heritage adorn a new display at the Heritage Center of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County. Murfreesboro and MTSU made the front cover of music industry magazine Billboard in an article written by Nashville Bureau Chief Chet Flippo in 1997.

