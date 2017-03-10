Liz Weston: 9 bills where you can cut...

Liz Weston: 9 bills where you can cut a better deal

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The word "bills" used to be synonymous with "fixed expenses." But there's nothing fixed about many of the bills a typical household pays today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 3 min Nobama 166
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 5 hr Dawn 2
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 14 hr Back Again 99
secret confessions 14 hr Merkle 36
Mwf 15 hr Merkle 11
Why do people cheat? 19 hr Wondering 14
Nancy vancamp (Jul '16) 19 hr Sad channel 4 24
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,885 • Total comments across all topics: 279,498,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC