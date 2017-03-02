Lawmakers propose Office of Intellectual Diversity at UTK
State lawmakers think the University of Tennessee needs a new diversity office, different from the one that closed last year. They propose an Office of Intellectual Diversity, surprising UT President Joe DiPietro with it during a budget hearing Wednesday in Nashville.
