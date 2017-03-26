Lauren Pritchard And Cast Of SONGBIRD...

Lauren Pritchard And Cast Of SONGBIRD Join Annual Chekhov Celebration

Lauren Pritchard and cast members from the critically-acclaimed off-Broadway musical SONGBIRD join Sam Underwood , Valorie Curry , and Fundamental Theater Project for Columbia University's Harriman Institute's 7th Annual Chekhov Celebration, April 8th, 8pm, Actors Temple Theater, 339 West 47th Street. "Wear black if you must.

