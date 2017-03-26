Lauren Pritchard And Cast Of SONGBIRD Join Annual Chekhov Celebration

Lauren Pritchard and cast members from the critically-acclaimed off-Broadway musical SONGBIRD join Sam Underwood , Valorie Curry , and Fundamental Theater Project for Columbia University's Harriman Institute's 7th Annual Chekhov Celebration, April 8th, 8pm, Actors Temple Theater, 339 West 47th Street. "Wear black if you must.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.