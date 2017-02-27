Lady Antebellum coming to SA

Lady Antebellum coming to SA

Read more: Iol.co.za

Lady Antebellum will be touring South Africa for the very first time in 2017 performing in Cape Town on 13th October 2017 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest followed by Johannesburg on 15th October 2017 at the Ticketpro Dome. Discovery Card holders get an exclusive 48-hour pre-sale on Wednesday 1st March 2017 February and Thursday 2nd March 2017.

