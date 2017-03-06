'La La Land,' in live concert form, coming to Hollywood Bowl
Lionsgate announced Monday that "La La Land In Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration" will come to the Hollywood Bowl on May 26-27. The live shows will be conducted by composer Justin Hurwitz, who won two Academy Awards last month for his work on the movie's music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|6 hr
|Nobama
|125
|Please Help
|10 hr
|Law
|13
|madilyn turley
|11 hr
|Twentytwothree
|3
|secret confessions
|11 hr
|Nancy
|35
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|13 hr
|Sue
|6
|Big benders.
|17 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|nashville or skidrow
|Sun
|Spade
|13
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC