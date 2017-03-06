'La La Land,' in live concert form, c...

'La La Land,' in live concert form, coming to Hollywood Bowl

Lionsgate announced Monday that "La La Land In Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration" will come to the Hollywood Bowl on May 26-27. The live shows will be conducted by composer Justin Hurwitz, who won two Academy Awards last month for his work on the movie's music.

