Knoxville non-profit remembers homicide victims in Nashville
There are 1 comment on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 21 hrs ago, titled Knoxville non-profit remembers homicide victims in Nashville.
Joan Berry's daughter was murdered in 2004. Since then, she's been dedicated to fighting for victims' right, working tirelessly with other victims' families to try and change legislation.
#1 19 hrs ago
I have a lot of respect for Joan Berry. She has done a great job for victims rights.
