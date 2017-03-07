Knoxville non-profit remembers homici...

Knoxville non-profit remembers homicide victims in Nashville

There are 1 comment on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 21 hrs ago, titled Knoxville non-profit remembers homicide victims in Nashville. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:

Joan Berry's daughter was murdered in 2004. Since then, she's been dedicated to fighting for victims' right, working tirelessly with other victims' families to try and change legislation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Advents

Knoxville, TN

#1 19 hrs ago
I have a lot of respect for Joan Berry. She has done a great job for victims rights.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How many calories is Air? 4 min Rednecksgohome 1
Lake Louise (May '13) 8 min eryan 3
megan barry liberal hypocrite 1 hr Nobama 129
Mwf 1 hr I used to be someone 8
Moderator does not want us to discuss gas tax h... 1 hr Tennessian 11
Should you stop using the word negro? 1 hr Rednecksgohome 26
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 2 hr Uranus 83
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,590 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC