JCC bomb threat suspect reportedly behind over 1,000 calls

An American-Israeli Jewish teenager , accused of making dozens of anti-Semitic bomb threats in the United States and elsewhere, is escorted by a guard as he leaves the court in Rishon Lezion, March 23, 2017. The Israeli-American teenager suspected of being behind the recent bomb threats to JCCs and other American Jewish institutions reportedly made more than 1,000 threatening phone calls over the past two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.