Jack White owns a special bowling ball for Bob Dylan

Read more: Anniston Star

The 41-year-old musician - who is best known as the lead singer of the White Stripes - has a private bowling alley in his house in Nashville, Tennessee, which boasts a rack of balls for his friends, including one that features an image of John Wayne and is only used by Dylan. In fact, Jack's property is home to a number of rare items, including James Brown's driving license from the 80s and a copy of Action Comics No.

