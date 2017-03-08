Inside the Country Hall of Fame's 50-Year Journey From the Barn to Downtown Nashville

Brad Paisley and Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young pose during opening night of the 'Brad Paisley: Diary of a Player' Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Nov. 17, 2016 in Nashville, Tenn. When visitors begin to experience the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's new "American Currents" exhibit on March 17, they'll see artifacts of country's 2016 newsmakers -- including Jason Aldean , Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini -- housed just a few steps away from memorabilia associated with Roy Acuff , Johnny Cash and Bill Monroe .

