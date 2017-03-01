Huge Crowd at Nashville Spirit of Ame...

Huge Crowd at Nashville Spirit of AmericaRally in Support of President Trump

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Lucianne.com

Huge Crowd at Nashville Spirit of America Rally in Support of President Trump Breitbart Big Government, by Michael Patrick Leahy NASHVILLE, Tennessee-A huge crowd turned out at Legislative Plaza on Saturday to attend the Spirit of America rally in support of President Trump's policies. Rally organizer Mark Skoda told Breitbart News that the crowd size was estimated at 2,000, a number that was also reported and tweeted out by a number of people who were in attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should you stop using the word negro? 7 hr ThomasA 19
What do you call a man from TN? 7 hr ThomasA 5
Music Balance (Apr '15) 9 hr anonymous 35
Why do people cheat? 19 hr So funny 7
nashville or skidrow 20 hr mr two bits 12
megan barry liberal hypocrite 20 hr haywood 119
What are you thinking when you look at me that way (Sep '14) 23 hr Tornado 34
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,335,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC