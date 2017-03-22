How Nashville's latest soccer get helps build our British connection
Call us Anglophiles: Nashville just can't get enough of the United Kingdom. The cast of "Nashville" will soon embark on an international tour, bringing the TV show's musical stylings to the Brits that have fallen in love with the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota senator al franken
|1 hr
|Nobama
|6
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|Lavigne
|45
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|2 hr
|Nobama
|48
|free boxer Pups
|4 hr
|Lisa
|2
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|5 hr
|shhhhhhhh
|48
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|5 hr
|huhhhh
|5
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|7 hr
|lol
|31
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC