Historic site of Nashville sit-ins to be restored as eatery

Deborah, Regina and Alfreda of the McCrary Sisters sing during a press conference regarding the Woolworth on 5th project Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The site of civil rights sit-ins in 1960, the Woolworth building in downtown Nashville, will reclaim its historic look as it becomes a soul food restaurant with live music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.