He took over Lonely Planet at age 24

He took over Lonely Planet at age 24

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Daniel Houghton was just 24 years old when he became CEO of Lonely Planet in 2013. Since then, he's restructured the company, expanded its digital presence and, to the surprise of many who feared he'd kill off Lonely Planet guidebooks, he's grown the print side of the business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 2 min Abrahammock Relig... 20
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 1 hr Nobama 39
Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin... 3 hr Nobama 17
Red Necks of Nashville and Surrounding Area! 5 hr truth 2
Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16) 7 hr cokachulafa 14
News Trump escapes the Beltway as challenges mount 8 hr tomin cali 1
Do rednecks wear deodorant? 22 hr Eddir 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,255 • Total comments across all topics: 279,670,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC