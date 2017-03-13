He took over Lonely Planet at age 24
Daniel Houghton was just 24 years old when he became CEO of Lonely Planet in 2013. Since then, he's restructured the company, expanded its digital presence and, to the surprise of many who feared he'd kill off Lonely Planet guidebooks, he's grown the print side of the business.
