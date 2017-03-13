Girl, 7, shot in face in drive-by shooting on interstate in Tennessee ...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 7-year-old girl is recovering Monday after she was shot in the face over the weekend in a drive-by shooting on a stretch of Interstate 24 near Nashville, Tennessee, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|3 hr
|Nobama
|5
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|3 hr
|Mom
|100
|secret confessions
|4 hr
|Bad Wife
|37
|Where are the older single men
|4 hr
|Congrats
|123
|Any men out there
|5 hr
|randolph
|3
|ant SHEMALE CLUBS (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|randolph
|28
|Freddie snowflake oconnell
|6 hr
|Steph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC