Freeze Warning issued for Clarksville...

Freeze Warning issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County until early Saturday morning

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Freeze Warning for the Clarksville-Montgomery County Area, which is in effect from 10:00pm CT this evening, Friday, March 10th to 8:00am CT Saturday, March 11th. As strong surface based Canadian high pressure influences build into Middle Tennessee tonight, most locations will experience temperatures falling through the freezing mark late this evening and overnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 3 min Mom 94
ant SHEMALE CLUBS (Jul '15) 15 min tonight 26
george? you there? 8 hr Big G 5
megan barry liberal hypocrite 13 hr I used to be someone 158
None 18 hr Robert Hamilton 1
Why do people cheat? 20 hr I used to be someone 13
The sun is not a star. Thu friend 12
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Davidson County was issued at March 11 at 3:44AM CST

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,560 • Total comments across all topics: 279,470,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC