Franklin mayor, residents step up to Healthier Tennessee challenge

Franklin Mayor Ken Moore along with dozens of citizens stepped up Wednesday as part of a challenge to create a healthier city. Franklin was chosen as a pilot city for Gov. Bill Haslam's Healthier Tennessee initiative in conjunction with Franklin Tomorrow's Get Fit Franklin project and the organization is heading the charge to help Franklin residents participate in a healthy lifestyle.

