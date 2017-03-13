Former TDEC Commissioner Randy Boyd announces campaign for governor in Nashville

Randy Boyd, Knoxville businessman and Republican candidate for governor, will join friends and supporters tomorrow for a statewide announcement tour kickoff in Nashville The kick-off will take place at noon at the Waller Conference Center on the 27th floor of the Nashville City Center across from the State Capitol. Boyd, a Knoxville businessman and philanthropist, served in Gov. Bill Haslam's cabinet as the state Commissioner of Economic and Community Development and was the architect of the state's Drive to 55 workforce development initiative and the tnAchieves and Tennessee Promise scholarship programs to help more young people go to college.

