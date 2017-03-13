Former TDEC Commissioner Randy Boyd a...

Former TDEC Commissioner Randy Boyd announces campaign for governor in Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Randy Boyd, Knoxville businessman and Republican candidate for governor, will join friends and supporters tomorrow for a statewide announcement tour kickoff in Nashville The kick-off will take place at noon at the Waller Conference Center on the 27th floor of the Nashville City Center across from the State Capitol. Boyd, a Knoxville businessman and philanthropist, served in Gov. Bill Haslam's cabinet as the state Commissioner of Economic and Community Development and was the architect of the state's Drive to 55 workforce development initiative and the tnAchieves and Tennessee Promise scholarship programs to help more young people go to college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 7 hr Nobama 5
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 7 hr Mom 100
secret confessions 8 hr Bad Wife 37
Where are the older single men 8 hr Congrats 123
Any men out there 9 hr randolph 3
ant SHEMALE CLUBS (Jul '15) 9 hr randolph 28
Freddie snowflake oconnell 10 hr Steph 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Davidson County was issued at March 14 at 3:14AM CDT

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,535,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC