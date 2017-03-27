Fliers accusing Jews of anti-Semitic ...

Fliers accusing Jews of anti-Semitic hoaxes dropped near Arizona JCC

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Illustrative photo of police tape at the JCC in Nashville, Tennessee, after the community center received a bomb threat on January 9, 2017. The fliers dropped throughout this week near the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center in Scottsdale reference the fact that a teen in Israel, believed to be Jewish, was arrested in connection with the threats made to nearly 150 Jewish community centers and Jewish institutions in the US, according to the Arizona Republic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gray Line tours 22 min rolypoly 1
Music Balance (Apr '15) 53 min Mom 43
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 54 min Mom 31
Gannett layoffs 7 hr Bo from the Bayou 2
Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The... 8 hr Jailbreak 15
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 14 hr todd 60
Fat people are worthless 16 hr GoHomeToopixUrDrunk 4
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,534 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC