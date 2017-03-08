Flat Rock Playhouse to host Classic Nashville Roadshow
Featuring country classics by Dolly, Hank, Patsy, Tammy, George, Merle and more, Classic Nashville Roadshow will take audiences on a journey down memory lane to when country music was king. Remember when June fell for Johnny, and Loretta was just a coal miner's daughter? Well, Flat Rock Playhouse sure does, and the first Main Stage show of their 2017 season is reminiscent of just that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for birth family
|2 hr
|EveryGuy
|1
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|8 hr
|Nobama
|137
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|9 hr
|Mom
|88
|Should you stop using the word negro?
|13 hr
|Law office
|35
|Mwf
|17 hr
|I used to be someone
|10
|How many calories is Air?
|17 hr
|lolz
|4
|The sun is not a star.
|18 hr
|friend
|10
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC