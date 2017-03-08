Flat Rock Playhouse to host Classic N...

Flat Rock Playhouse to host Classic Nashville Roadshow

Featuring country classics by Dolly, Hank, Patsy, Tammy, George, Merle and more, Classic Nashville Roadshow will take audiences on a journey down memory lane to when country music was king. Remember when June fell for Johnny, and Loretta was just a coal miner's daughter? Well, Flat Rock Playhouse sure does, and the first Main Stage show of their 2017 season is reminiscent of just that.

