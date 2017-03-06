Fairfield Inn & Suites to Open in Nas...

Fairfield Inn & Suites to Open in Nashville, TN

Located at 100 French Landing Dr., the property will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Imagine Hospitality Management LLC of Lebanon, TN. The hotel's modern design includes an updated exterior with a signature tower, a curved porte-cochere and a glass entrance.

