Ex-pharmacy executive Barry Cadden found not guilty of murder after...
The former head of a Massachusetts pharmacy was acquitted of murder allegations but convicted of racketeering and other crimes in a meningitis outbreak that was traced to fungus-contaminated drugs and killed 64 people across the country. Prosecutors said Barry Cadden, 50, ran the business in an "extraordinarily dangerous" way by disregarding unsanitary conditions to boost production and make more money.
