Employer within rights to fire bipolar worker with bad temper
An automobile glass firm did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act when it fired a bipolar worker who repeatedly lost his temper in a dangerous workplace, says a federal appeals court, in upholding a lower court ruling. Michael Waggoner, an employee of Nashville, Tennessee-based Carlex Glass America L.L.C., had been disciplined twice for violent outbursts while working for his plant's previous owner, according to Tuesday's ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati in Michael Waggoner v.
