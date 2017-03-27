Elizabeth Smarta s father speaks out ...

Elizabeth Smarta s father speaks out about missing Tennessee teen

20 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

Edward Smart has an appreciation for what the family of Elizabeth Thomas - the Tennessee teen allegedly kidnapped by former teacher Tad Cummins - is going through. After all, his daughter Elizabeth Smart was abducted in 2002 at the age of 15 at knifepoint from her Salt Lake City home by street preacher Brian David Mitchell.

