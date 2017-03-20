Ed Sheeran adds more tour dates after sellout
Ed Sheeran 's a real sellout...and by "sellout," we mean that he sold so many tickets for his tour that he had to add more shows. Tickets for the first 49 concerts of Ed's North American arena tour were gone "within minutes," according to his record label, so he's now added 11 additional shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXA-FM Nashville.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump escapes the Beltway as challenges mount
|44 min
|Kellianne
|14
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|6 hr
|Hall1096
|46
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|6 hr
|Nobama
|31
|Upscale Dining
|10 hr
|q
|4
|Bird flu
|Mon
|sam
|1
|free boxer Pups
|Mon
|Brit
|1
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|Sun
|Charlie Bob
|18
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC