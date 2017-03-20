Ed Sheeran adds more tour dates after...

Ed Sheeran adds more tour dates after sellout

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WJXA-FM Nashville

Ed Sheeran 's a real sellout...and by "sellout," we mean that he sold so many tickets for his tour that he had to add more shows. Tickets for the first 49 concerts of Ed's North American arena tour were gone "within minutes," according to his record label, so he's now added 11 additional shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXA-FM Nashville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump escapes the Beltway as challenges mount 44 min Kellianne 14
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 6 hr Hall1096 46
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 6 hr Nobama 31
Upscale Dining 10 hr q 4
Bird flu Mon sam 1
free boxer Pups Mon Brit 1
Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin... Sun Charlie Bob 18
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,922 • Total comments across all topics: 279,705,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC