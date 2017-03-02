Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors' New A...

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors' New Album 'Souvenir' Out 3/24

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors are set to release their forthcoming studio album Souvenir on March 24th, 2017 via Holcomb's label Magnolia Music! Souvenir was produced by Joe Pisapia and Ian Fitchuk , the same team that brought 2015's Medicine to life. The 11-song set was recorded at Middletree Studios in East Nashville, TN, where Holcomb is currently based.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please Help 35 min Butt book 9
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... 1 hr SinLeviathan 4
Should you stop using the word negro? 1 hr I used to be someone 18
I hate Tennessee 1 hr and 4
What do you call a man from TN? 2 hr zzzz 2
secret confessions 2 hr faceless 27
I hate Tennessee 3 hr rednecksgohome 13
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC