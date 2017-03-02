Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors' New Album 'Souvenir' Out 3/24
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors are set to release their forthcoming studio album Souvenir on March 24th, 2017 via Holcomb's label Magnolia Music! Souvenir was produced by Joe Pisapia and Ian Fitchuk , the same team that brought 2015's Medicine to life. The 11-song set was recorded at Middletree Studios in East Nashville, TN, where Holcomb is currently based.
